Report: A look at the most popular Halloween candies in Missouri and Arkansas

(CNN)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What’s your favorite Halloween candy? A new report tackles the top candy debate in all 50 states, presenting some relatively unique choices in Missouri and Arkansas.

CandyStore.com recently determined the top three Halloween candies for all 50 states in America from its results of annual data mining.

According to the report, Missouri’s top candy choice was Milky Way, followed by Almond Joy and Double Bubble Gum. In Arkansas, the top choice was Jolly Ranchers, followed by Butterfinger and Skittles.

Nationwide, these were the top 10 choices:

10. Jolly Ranchers

9. Hershey Kisses

8. Sour Patch Kids

7. Snickers

6. Candy Corn

5. Hot Tamales

4. M&M’s

3. Starburst

2. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

1. Skittles

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy sales are expected to reach $2.4 billion, only down slightly from $2.6 billion last year.

According to CandyStore.com, "We have seen a lot of surprising favorites and least favorites over the years. That’s why working with unbiased data is so much fun. We looked at 13 years of sales data (2007-2019), looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween. We sell nationwide (and to Canada) so we broke down our sales by state. We also have relationships with major candy manufacturers and distributors – all of whom contributed and helped us reach our conclusions.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

