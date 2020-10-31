Springfield Fire Chief: Check smoke alarms, consider fire escape plan as the clocks set back

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department is reminding people to test their smoke alarms and check their batteries as the clocks set back one hour Sunday morning.

Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington says the two times a year we set our clocks forward and back serve as a good reminder to not only test smoke alarms, but review fire escape plans and check fire extinguishers.

“It is critical to your safety that you have working smoke alarms in your home. Smoke alarms should be installed on every level of your home, in every bedroom, and outside each sleeping area,” Pennington says.

Pennington says smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years.

Pennington adds this is also a good time to practice your home fire escape plan, including:

At least two ways to get out of every room

A meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet

A plan in which everyone can escape in two minutes or less

The Springfield Fire Department provides free smoke alarms to local residents. If you would like to request one, contact the fire department at 417-874-2300 or email SFDcrr@springfieldmo.gov.

