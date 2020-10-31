Advertisement

Springfield man avoids jail time, gets probation for sex crimes

David Gonzales.
David Gonzales.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man, previously convicted of sex crimes, will avoid prison time after being sentenced to five years of probation on Friday.

In July, David Gonzales was found guilty of second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy and sexual abuse.

According to the the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney, the judge suspended the imposition sentence for each offense. This means Gonzales could get the conviction removed from his record after completing five years of probation.

The charges date back to January 2018. According to the prosecuting attorney, the victim and Gonzales were previously in a relationship that ended in November 2017. Two months later, Gonzales went to the victim’s home while intoxicated. Per the prosecuting attorney, Gonzales began making sexual advances, which eventually led to sex crimes.

Evidence at trial included a confession in a record phone call, in which prosecutors say Gonzales can be heard admitting to the crime.

During Friday’s hearing, Assistant Greene County Prosecutor John Herries argued for the court to sentence Gonzales to the Missouri Department of Corrections based on evidence. Herries also mentioned other allegations against Gonzales that had not been referred for prosecution, including one from out of state.

Despite arguments, a victim impact statement and evidence at trial, Judge Calvin Holden suspended the imposition of sentence for all three offenses. With this proceeding, Gonzales will be required to register as a sex offender, even if he successfully completes probation.

