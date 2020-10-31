Springfield man convicted in sex crimes investigation dating back to January 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man is convicted on two charges in a sex crimes investigation dating back to January 2019.

Sean Carter, 26, was found guilty of first-degree sodomy and fourth-degree assault on Thursday, according to court records.

Carter was also facing charges for first-degree rape and resisting arrest. According to court records, he was found not guilty of the rape charge as the “court finds reasonable doubt exists” based on evidence.

Investigators say the crimes happened at an apartment complex in early January 2019. The victim told police she met Carter on a dating website.

Police say a man and woman were in their apartment next door when they heard screams for help. The man ran over and knocked on the door to check. According to police, Carter then opened the door and shoved the neighbor, who was also a commissioned police officer for Pierce City.

Prior to the convictions, a motion for acquittal had been filed on October 23, per court records. A sentencing hearing in the case is set for January 22, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.