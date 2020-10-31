St. Clair County deputies help family locate missing toddler

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities in St. Clair County help one family locate a missing toddler after searching several hours Saturday afternoon.

The missing toddler was found safe and returned to family, according to Sheriff Scott Keeler.

The child, an 18-month-old boy, had wandered off from family Saturday at their hunting cabin in the 1200 block of SW Y Highway. St. Clair County deputies responded to the scene shortly after 11 a.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol offered assistance with a helicopter and was dispatched immediately. More than a dozen other law enforcement agencies assisted with the investigation. Some were driving roads, riding horseback and ATVs, or performing a grid search of the dense woods surrounding the cabin.

A helicopter team spotted the boy in red and black flannel pajamas that matched the child’s description. The child was found sleeping peacefully, nearly 500 yards north of the cabin.

The toddler was immediately reunited with his parents and medically cleared by first responders.

