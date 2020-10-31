U.S. Marshals recover 27 missing children in Virginia during five-day operation

RICHMOND, Va. (KY3) - Federal marshals have recovered 27 children reported missing in Virginia after a five-day operation, according to the United States Department of Justice.

A news release on Friday announced the completion of a five-day law enforcement effort, dubbed “Operation Find Our Children.”

The operation also confirmed the location of six other children previously reported as missing, but subsequently discovered by the U.S. Marshals Service as being in the custody of their legal guardian.

“The U.S. Marshals Service has a legendary history of finding fugitives and bringing them to justice,” said Thomas L. Foster, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Virginia. “Because of this specialized skill set, finding missing children is a natural extension of the Marshal’s mission. Although many of the 27 recoveries occurred in Virginia’s larger population centers, seven occurred in the Western District of Virginia to include Roanoke and Abingdon. This operation brought missing and exploited children to a place of safety and those who made the decision to prey upon them to justice.”

Since 2005, the U.S. Marshals Service has recovered more than 2,000 missing children.

