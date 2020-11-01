Advertisement

70-year-old pulled alive as Turkey quake death toll hits 46

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IZMIR, Turkey (AP) — Rescue workers extricated a 70-year-old man from a collapsed building in western Turkey on Sunday, some 34 hours after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey and Greece, killing at least 46 and injuring more than 900 people.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, raised the death toll in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city, to 44 as rescuers pulled more bodies out of toppled buildings. Two teenagers were killed Friday on the Greek island of Samos and at least 19 others were injured.

The Friday afternoon earthquake, which the Istanbul-based Kandilli Institute said had a magnitude of 6.9, was centered in the Aegean northeast of Samos. AFAD said it measured 6.6 and hit at a depth of some 16 kilometers (10 miles).

A small tsunami was triggered in the Seferihisar district of Izmir, drowning one elderly woman, and on the Greek island. The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul, as well as the Greek capital, Athens. Hundreds of aftershocks followed.

AFAD said 896 people were injured in Turkey.

Ahmet Citim, 70, was pulled out from the rubble shortly after midnight Sunday and was hospitalized. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted that the man said: “I never lost my hope.”

Search-and-rescue teams continued work in nine buildings in Izmir as day broke on the third day.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed some 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey. Earthquakes are frequent in Greece as well.

The quake occurred as Turkey was already struggling with an economic downturn and the coronavirus pandemic. So far, more than 10,000 people with the virus have died in Turkey.

___

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: moments ago
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.

Sports

Mond leads No. 8 Texas A&M to win over Arkansas

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It was the first campus meeting between these teams since a game at Arkansas in 2013 after they played the last six games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

National

Tropical Storm Eta forms, ties record for most named storms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name but didn’t.

Sports

Toney, Trask shine as No. 10 Florida tops, fights Missouri

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Several players threw punches during the melee, but just three were ejected. The conference could hand down more punishments following a review.

Latest News

News

Early youth deer hunting season starts in Missouri, runs through Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
The early youth portion of deer hunting season began Saturday for kids between the ages of six and 15 years old.

News

Early youth deer hunting season starts in Missouri, runs through Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Local

Trump Train, Ridin' For Biden events planned Sunday around the Ozarks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Only a few days away from the 2020 presidential election, supporters for both candidates are expected to make one final push this weekend.

National

Super typhoon slams into Philippines, 1 million evacuated

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed.

Local

KY3 fan dresses as Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst for Halloween

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One of our favorite costumes from the night honors one of our own from the KY3 Storm Team!

Sports

In second game with Chiefs, Le’Veon Bell set to take on former teammates from Jets

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City takes on the New York Jets, which will be running back Le’Veon Bell’s first shot at his former team.