Arkansas reports 867 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials reported 867 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday and 33 more deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 757 confirmed cases and 110 probably cases. That raised the state’s totals to 113,057 probable and confirmed case and 1,791 deaths since the outbreak struck at the start of March. Another 167 people with probable cases of COVID-19 have died in the state.

The true number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department reported a total of 10,420 active cases of the virus, that 100,666 people with confirmed and probable cases have recovered. The number of hospitalizations fell by 12 to 655.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

