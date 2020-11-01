City of Springfield recycling sites accepting pumpkins, organic donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for a safe way to get rid of pumpkins after Halloween, there are a few options available in Springfield.

Springfield Environmental Services will accept decorations like pumpkins, gourds and cornstalks year-round at all City recycling drop-off sites. Hay bales and organic components of wreaths and garlands are accepted.

Recyclers are advised to place these items in the leaf and grass bin, remembering to remove any non-organic decorations. Collected organic items will be processed and turned into compost, available for purchase at all City recycling center locations.

“It’s such a waste to pitch pumpkins in the trash,” explains Ashley Krug, Sustainability and Market Development Coordinator. “They end up in the landfill, where they take years to fully break down when they could be processed into rich compost to help support next year’s harvest or give your lawn a boost.”

You can bring the items to the city’s Yardwaste Recycling Center, located at 3790 S. Farm Road 119, the Franklin Avenue Recycling Center, 731 N. Franklin or the Lone Pine Recycling Center, 3020 S. Lone Pine.

Recycling centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through the first Sunday of December. The city recommends you visit before noon or visit on Wednesdays and Thursdays, which are typically less busy.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.