Advertisement

City of Springfield recycling sites accepting pumpkins, organic donations

pumpkins
pumpkins(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for a safe way to get rid of pumpkins after Halloween, there are a few options available in Springfield.

Springfield Environmental Services will accept decorations like pumpkins, gourds and cornstalks year-round at all City recycling drop-off sites. Hay bales and organic components of wreaths and garlands are accepted.

Recyclers are advised to place these items in the leaf and grass bin, remembering to remove any non-organic decorations. Collected organic items will be processed and turned into compost, available for purchase at all City recycling center locations.

“It’s such a waste to pitch pumpkins in the trash,” explains Ashley Krug, Sustainability and Market Development Coordinator. “They end up in the landfill, where they take years to fully break down when they could be processed into rich compost to help support next year’s harvest or give your lawn a boost.”

You can bring the items to the city’s Yardwaste Recycling Center, located at 3790 S. Farm Road 119, the Franklin Avenue Recycling Center, 731 N. Franklin or the Lone Pine Recycling Center, 3020 S. Lone Pine.

Recycling centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through the first Sunday of December. The city recommends you visit before noon or visit on Wednesdays and Thursdays, which are typically less busy.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Arkansas reports 867 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The health department reported a total of 10,420 active cases of the virus, that 100,666 people with confirmed and probable cases have recovered.

Sports

Elliott races into NASCAR championship; Harvick is eliminated

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kevin Harvick’s nearly perfect season came to a spinning and sudden halt Sunday when he was bounced from the playoffs in a stunning upset at Martinsville Speedway.

Local

Shooting leads to three-car crash near downtown Springfield; teen suffers serious injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Police say an 18-year-old man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after a gunshot wound to the neck.

Local

UPDATE: Marshfield man dies in crash on I-44 near Lebanon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Marshfield man died from injuries after a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 44 near Lebanon, Missouri.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,300+ new cases; Arkansas adds 800+ cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

On Your Side

ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri laws regarding Election Day ballot selfies and political attire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The presidential election is only two days away. In Missouri, there are a few rules voters may want to be familiar with before heading to the polls.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A cold start to Monday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
A cold start to Monday

Sports

Mahomes throws 5 TD passes as Chiefs romp past Jets

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs were astounding 19-point favorites coming into the game, and the opening series made it clear that wouldn’t be nearly enough.

Local

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson not on ballot, but still factor in election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson isn’t on the ballot in Tuesday’s election, but it’s been hard to escape him in the weeks leading up to it.

Local

Crews investigate fire near Missouri Route 7, south of Richland

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Crews are investigating a structure fire Sunday near Missouri Route 7 just south of Richland, Missouri.