Crews investigate fire near Missouri Route 7, south of Richland

NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are investigating a structure fire Sunday near Missouri Route 7 just south of Richland, Missouri.

The Richland Fire Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and other authorities have responded to the fire. Crews have been investigating for at least an hour, per the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness driving along Route 7 says the fire possibly impacted a grain or corn silo facility. Traffic was backed up along Roue 7 for several minutes. Allen Hilliard submitted a photo of the traffic backup in response to the fire.

This is a developing story and details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

