Advertisement

Crews investigate fire near Missouri Route 7, south of Richland

Crews investigate fire near Richland, Missouri, causing traffic delays Sunday.
Crews investigate fire near Richland, Missouri, causing traffic delays Sunday.(Allen Hilliard)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are investigating a structure fire Sunday near Missouri Route 7 just south of Richland, Missouri.

The Richland Fire Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and other authorities have responded to the fire. Crews have been investigating for at least an hour, per the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness driving along Route 7 says the fire possibly impacted a grain or corn silo facility. Traffic was backed up along Roue 7 for several minutes. Allen Hilliard submitted a photo of the traffic backup in response to the fire.

This is a developing story and details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes significant traffic delays on I-44 near Lebanon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A crash is causing significant traffic delays Sunday morning on Interstate 44 near Lebanon, Missouri.

Local

PHOTOS: 14th Annual Bass Pro Shops Conservation Marathon Weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
Hundreds gather for the 2020 Bass Pro Shops Conservation Marathon weekend in Springfield on Sunday, November 1.

Local

Governor’s race up for election in 11 states, including Missouri

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eleven states are electing governors in 2020, but few of the jobs are expected to switch party control.

Local

14th Annual Bass Pro Shops Conservation Marathon Weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
Runners set out to race in the 2020 Bass Pro Shops Conservation Marathon weekend in Springfield on Sunday, November 1.

Latest News

Local

Election 2020: A look back at Missouri’s voting history in past presidential elections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The presidential election is only two days away. Missouri’s voting history in past presidential elections could offer some insight ahead of Tuesday’s results.

News

Springfield police investigate serious assault at Grant Beach Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
They say there were no witnesses, and the man who was severely injured is unable to talk to police about what happened.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front moving in, a breezy afternoon ahead

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Breezy and cooler for Sunday

Sports

Mond leads No. 8 Texas A&M to win over Arkansas

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It was the first campus meeting between these teams since a game at Arkansas in 2013 after they played the last six games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Sports

Toney, Trask shine as No. 10 Florida tops, fights Missouri

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Several players threw punches during the melee, but just three were ejected. The conference could hand down more punishments following a review.

News

Early youth deer hunting season starts in Missouri, runs through Sunday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
The early youth portion of deer hunting season began Saturday for kids between the ages of six and 15 years old.