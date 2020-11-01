Advertisement

Election 2020: A look back at Missouri’s voting history in past presidential elections

(MGN)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The presidential election is only two days away. Missouri’s voting history in past presidential elections could offer some insight ahead of Tuesday’s results.

The Show-Me State has sided with the Republican candidate in each of the last five presidential elections, according to election results from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.

Prior to then, Missouri had the reputation of being a battleground state, voting for the eventual president-elect in all but one election since 1904. The only time Missouri voters did not favor the eventual president in the 20th century was in 1956. The state was won by Adlai Stevenson, who lost the election to Dwight Eisenhower.

Since 1900, Missouri has voted for the Democratic candidate in 14 elections and the Republican candidate in 16 elections.

In the 21st century history, the state’s closest race came in 2008, when Republican candidate John McCain defeated Barack Obama by less than 5,000 votes or 0.1% of all precincts.

In 2012, Republican candidate Mitt Romney won the state by 9.5 percent. In 2016, current president Donald Trump won the state by nearly 19 percent.

Missouri has participated in 50 elections since 1820, voting for the winning candidate on 37 occasions.

The state peaked with 18 electoral votes prior to the Great Depression. Today, Missouri has been reduced to 10.

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election. With the interactive map embedded below, you can click on states and create your own forecast for the upcoming presidential election.


Click the map to create your own at 270toWin.com

