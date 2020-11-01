Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front moving in, a breezy afternoon ahead

Frost warning- Tonight through 8AM Monday
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A dry cold front is moving in which will lower humidity values this afternoon and kick up the winds. Because of this, there is an elevated risk for fire weather. If a fire does start is has the potential to spread rapidly so no outdoor burning.

Cold front moving in, and windy
Cold front moving in, and windy(KYTV)

Otherwise, the main story is the front will keep temperatures in the lower and middle 50s today.

Cold front moving in, and windy
Cold front moving in, and windy(KYTV)

Winds will be from the north/northwest between 10-15mph with gusts upwards of 30mph.

Tonight remaining dry with calming winds and clear skies. Temperatures will plummet to the upper 20s. Most will see temperatures below freezing, especially low lying areas. Bring mums inside. A few of our northern Arkansas counties will wake up to frost tomorrow morning.

A frost warning is in effect for northern Arkansas. With the cold overnight lows I expect low lying areas to have frosty conditions on the Missouri side tomorrow morning as well.

Cold front moving in, and windy
Cold front moving in, and windy(KYTV)

For tomorrow temperatures likely warming to 60 degrees again. Then begins the slow warm-up process by mid-week as temperatures climb to 70 yet again. I think we’ll be in the 70s until this upcoming weekend.

Cold front moving in, and windy
Cold front moving in, and windy(KYTV)

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front moving in, a breezy afternoon ahead

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Cold front moving in, a breezy afternoon ahead. Frost possible tomorrow morning

Sports

Mond leads No. 8 Texas A&M to win over Arkansas

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
It was the first campus meeting between these teams since a game at Arkansas in 2013 after they played the last six games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Sports

Toney, Trask shine as No. 10 Florida tops, fights Missouri

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Several players threw punches during the melee, but just three were ejected. The conference could hand down more punishments following a review.

News

Early youth deer hunting season starts in Missouri, runs through Sunday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
The early youth portion of deer hunting season began Saturday for kids between the ages of six and 15 years old.

Latest News

News

Early youth deer hunting season starts in Missouri, runs through Sunday

Updated: 11 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

Local

Trump Train, Ridin' For Biden events planned Sunday around the Ozarks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Only a few days away from the 2020 presidential election, supporters for both candidates are expected to make one final push this weekend.

Local

KY3 fan dresses as Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst for Halloween

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One of our favorite costumes from the night honors one of our own from the KY3 Storm Team!

Sports

In second game with Chiefs, Le’Veon Bell set to take on former teammates from Jets

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas City takes on the New York Jets, which will be running back Le’Veon Bell’s first shot at his former team.

Local

St. Clair County deputies help family locate missing toddler

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Authorities in St. Clair County help one family locate a missing toddler after searching several hours Saturday afternoon.

National

U.S. Marshals recover 27 missing children in Virginia during five-day operation

Updated: 15 hours ago
Federal marshals have recovered 27 children reported missing in Virginia after a five-day operation, according to the Justice Department.