FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold front moving in, a breezy afternoon ahead

A dry cold front is moving in which will lower humidity values this afternoon and kick up the winds. Because of this, there is an elevated risk for fire weather. If a fire does start is has the potential to spread rapidly so no outdoor burning.

Cold front moving in, and windy (KYTV)

Otherwise, the main story is the front will keep temperatures in the lower and middle 50s today.

Winds will be from the north/northwest between 10-15mph with gusts upwards of 30mph.

Tonight remaining dry with calming winds and clear skies. Temperatures will plummet to the upper 20s. Most will see temperatures below freezing, especially low lying areas. Bring mums inside. A few of our northern Arkansas counties will wake up to frost tomorrow morning.

A frost warning is in effect for northern Arkansas. With the cold overnight lows I expect low lying areas to have frosty conditions on the Missouri side tomorrow morning as well.

For tomorrow temperatures likely warming to 60 degrees again. Then begins the slow warm-up process by mid-week as temperatures climb to 70 yet again. I think we’ll be in the 70s until this upcoming weekend.

