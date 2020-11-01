KY3 fan dresses as Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst for Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many people have been getting creative with their costumes for Halloween. One of our favorite costumes from the night honors one of our own from the KY3 Storm Team!

KY3 fan and Springfield resident Geoff French dressed up as our chief meteorologist Ron Hearst, particularly from one newscast in which Ron wore shorts on-air. It’s an idea Geoff has had for Halloween since April, according to his wife Hollie.

In August 2018, Ron came in on short notice to help cover severe storms. The camera dimensions were set for others on the storm team. Ron walked on screen before the control room could reset it, and history was made!

To submit your Halloween costume photos to KY3, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.