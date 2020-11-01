Advertisement

Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District accepting applications for free fire academy

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District is now taking applications for its upcoming fire academy.

The program starts January 4 and runs Mondays through Thursdays for 12 weeks.

Thomas Voorhis, who graduated from the fire academy this past year, is now a firefighter at Logan-Rogersville.

“They’re pushing you to go above what you think you can ever do," Voorhis says. "I mean that’s the fire service.”

The classes include physical fitness, fire prevention skills, basic EMS training and other hands-on training.

“Where I came from, I thought I was in alright shape," Voorhis says, "They push you to your limits. They expect a lot. When you come in every day they expect you to be ready for the day.”

Tim Clarkson, Logan-Rogersville’s Assistant Chief, says this is a joint effort with Battlefield, Ozark and Nixa.

The training is free for 10 applicants who Logan-Rogersville chooses to complete the training.

“By us offering, basically sponsoring the candidate, to go through the program, it gives us the opportunity to see how they’re truly going to work out, but it also doesn’t have a cost on them," Clarkson says. "Sometimes training and getting things like this can be very expensive. The downside is you don’t get a paycheck while you’re going through this.”

The chosen candidates will get multiple state certifications in both fire and HAZMAT. Voorhis says the program normally runs for three months, but because of COVID-19, he was just able to pass his test and start working recently.

“I never expected to go through and start a program and then stop and then have to re-pick it back up after everything I learned seven or eight months ago," Voorhis says.

Voorhis says he was already volunteering at his local fire station. This training allowed him to turn a hobby into a career.

Logan-Rogersville is looking for applicants who are motivated to work hard in public service.

“This is a career that’s here today and is gonna be here tomorrow," Clarkson says. "Fire service isn’t something that’s going away so there’s always gonna be jobs.”

Resumes are due by 5 p.m. on November 6th. They can be dropped off at the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection headquarters or emailed to Chief Stirts at Rstirts@lrfire.org.

