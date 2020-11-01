Police investigate shooting and crash near downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting and a crash Sunday afternoon near downtown Springfield.

Police one person was shot and sustained potentially life-threatening injuries. The victim was sent to a local hospital.

The shooting resulted in a crash near National Avenue and East Cherry Street, according to police.

Police have blocked off multiple streets along National between the intersections with Grand Street and Belmont Street.

Investigators are working to determine more details from the incident. This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.

