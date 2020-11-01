Springfield police investigate serious assault at Grant Beach Park
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a serious assault that happened Friday afternoon at Grant Beach Park.
They say there were no witnesses, and the man who was severely injured is unable to talk to police about what happened.
Officers spent Saturday afternoon collecting evidence from the park.
They believe it was likely two men involved.
