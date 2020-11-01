Advertisement

Springfield police investigate serious assault at Grant Beach Park

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a serious assault that happened Friday afternoon at Grant Beach Park.

They say there were no witnesses, and the man who was severely injured is unable to talk to police about what happened.

Officers spent Saturday afternoon collecting evidence from the park.

They believe it was likely two men involved.

