TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes significant traffic delays on I-44 near Lebanon

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A crash is causing significant traffic delays Sunday morning on Interstate 44 near Lebanon, Missouri.

Traffic is backed up near milemarker 125 heading eastbound on the interstate.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, crews are working to reroute traffic at an exit near milemarker 123.

The crash is under investigation. It’s unknown if there are any injuries at this point or how long traffic may be backed up.

