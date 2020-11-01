Advertisement

Trump Train, Ridin' For Biden events planned Sunday around the Ozarks

With the 2020 presidential election less than a month away, here in Springfield both democrats and republicans are showing their support.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Only a few days away from the 2020 presidential election, supporters for both candidates are expected to make one final push this weekend.

Hundreds are expecting to gather for a Trump Train event Sunday, which starts in Branson around 10 a.m. and ends in West Plains around 4 p.m. The rally is expected to stop briefly in eight communities, according to a Facebook event.

A Ridin' for Biden Car Parade is planned for Sunday in Springfield. The event is expected to start around 1 p.m. near Meadow Park. More than 100 people showed interest in the rally, according to a Facebook event.

Three weekends ago, rallies in support of Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were held in Springfield, both drawing dozens of people.

