Trump Train, Ridin' For Biden events planned Sunday around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Only a few days away from the 2020 presidential election, supporters for both candidates are expected to make one final push this weekend.

Hundreds are expecting to gather for a Trump Train event Sunday, which starts in Branson around 10 a.m. and ends in West Plains around 4 p.m. The rally is expected to stop briefly in eight communities, according to a Facebook event.

A Ridin' for Biden Car Parade is planned for Sunday in Springfield. The event is expected to start around 1 p.m. near Meadow Park. More than 100 people showed interest in the rally, according to a Facebook event.

Three weekends ago, rallies in support of Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were held in Springfield, both drawing dozens of people.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.