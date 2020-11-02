Arkansas health leaders report decline in daily cases of COVID-19 on Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Governor Asa Hutchinson will announce his strategy to battle the coronavirus during the winter months Tuesday.

His announcement comes as state health leaders report a decline in cases of the COVID-19. The state reported an increase of 584 cases on Monday.

“There is a slight decrease in new cases compared to last Monday with an increase in testing," said Hutchinson. “While this is some good news, we are still seeing high numbers of deaths and hospitalizations.”

Health leaders reported an increase of 27 deaths for a total of 1,985 since the pandemic. Hospitalizations increased by 33 patients to 688.

The Health Department reported the top counties for new cases are Pulaski, 48; Washington, 37; Craighead, 33: Sebastian, 31; and White, 28.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.