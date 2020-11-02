Authorities arrest Baxter County, Ark. man accused of breaking into RVs

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Baxter County man accused of breaking into recreational vehicles Sunday morning is behind bars.

Joshua Theobald, 29, of Gassville, Arkansas, is accused in a series of break-ins and trespassing on the property at Great Escapes RV on Highway 62.

Deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the property around 2 a.m. Sunday. Theywere directed to a white Montana camper. Deputies did not find anyone in the camper at that time, however they did find personal belongings including a phone and clothing. The inside of the camper had been dirtied up by the suspect and will have to be cleaned and sanitized.

Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies received another call and were advised that a prowler returned to the property and had just entered another RV on the West end of the parking lot. Deputies searched the RV, then found Theobald inside.

Authorities say Theobald was sitting in a chair in the kitchen area and had the oven turned on for a heat source. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies instructed him to come outside, which he did after telling deputies he had drug paraphernalia in his hand and admitted to having methamphetamine in his pocket. The methamphetamine later weighed out at approximately 1.1 grams.

Theobald had an outstanding arrest warrant from the Mountain Home Police Department on other criminal charges. He was sent to the Baxter County Detention Center. According to documents, he had been booked into the Baxter County Detention Center twelve times previously.

Theobald’s charges include:

Breaking or Entering (2 counts) - Felonies

Possession of Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) - Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts) - Felonies

Criminal Trespass (2 counts) - Misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief (2 counts) - Misdemeanors

MHPD Outstanding Warrant

Theobald has a bond of $15,000 on these new Baxter County charges and a bond of $5,000 on separate MHPD charges. He will appear before a circuit court later this month.

