Advertisement

Brazil protesters oppose vaccine mandate

Protective masks are burned by supporters of Brazilian President Bolsonaro during a rally in favor of Bolsonaro's position that no one will be forced to use them and eventually get a coronavirus vaccine, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Nov.1, 2020. Brazil has confirmed more than 159,000 deaths from the virus, the second highest in the world, behind only the U.S. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Protective masks are burned by supporters of Brazilian President Bolsonaro during a rally in favor of Bolsonaro's position that no one will be forced to use them and eventually get a coronavirus vaccine, on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Nov.1, 2020. Brazil has confirmed more than 159,000 deaths from the virus, the second highest in the world, behind only the U.S. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)(Bruna Prado | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAO PAULO (AP) - Protesters have gathered in Brazil’s two biggest cities to demonstrate against any mandate for the taking of a coronavirus vaccine, supporting a rejection campaign encouraged by President Jair Bolsonaro in opposition to the advice of most health professionals.

A small group of people assembled in downtown Sao Paulo on Sunday calling for the removal of Sao Paulo state Gov. Joao Doria, who has said state residents will be required to take a vaccine, likely the one being developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac and the local Butantan Institute. Demonstrators supporting Bolsonaro on the question also protested on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro.

The issue has become a talking point in mayoral and city council campaigns for elections later this month.

Brazil has reported more than 5.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, and about 160,000 people have died from COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the virus.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Springfield Public Schools to transition to four days of in-person learning starting Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Public Schools will begin transitioning to four days of in-person learning starting Monday.

Local

Authorities arrest Baxter County, Ark. man accused of breaking into RVs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Baxter County man accused of breaking into recreational vehicles Sunday morning is behind bars.

Local

Raising Cane’s offers Springfield a two-day sneak peek, officially opens to public Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Raising Cane’s, a fast-food restaurant known for its chicken fingers, drew dozens of cars Sunday evening as part of a two-day sneak peek.

Coronavirus

Arkansas reports 867 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The health department reported a total of 10,420 active cases of the virus, that 100,666 people with confirmed and probable cases have recovered.

Latest News

Sports

Elliott races into NASCAR championship; Harvick is eliminated

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kevin Harvick’s nearly perfect season came to a spinning and sudden halt Sunday when he was bounced from the playoffs in a stunning upset at Martinsville Speedway.

Local

Shooting leads to three-car crash near downtown Springfield; teen suffers serious injuries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Police say an 18-year-old man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after a gunshot wound to the neck.

Local

City of Springfield recycling sites accepting pumpkins, organic donations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
If you’re looking for a safe way to get rid of pumpkins after Halloween, there are a few options available in Springfield.

Local

UPDATE: Marshfield man dies in crash on I-44 near Lebanon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Marshfield man died from injuries after a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 44 near Lebanon, Missouri.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,300+ new cases; Arkansas adds 800+ cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

On Your Side

ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri laws regarding Election Day ballot selfies and political attire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
The presidential election is only two days away. In Missouri, there are a few rules voters may want to be familiar with before heading to the polls.