Childcare services resume Monday at Springfield-Greene County Park Board Family Centers

(NBC15)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Childcare services reopen Monday, Nov. 2, at Springfield-Greene County Park Board Family Centers, nearly seven months after closing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reservations are now required for childcare at Chesterfield, Dan Kinney and Doling family centers.

Kids ages 3 months to 8 years may be registered for childcare, offered free of charge for members (an additional $3 for paying guests) for up to 2-hour intervals. Capacity is limited. Parents must remain in the building at all times while their kids are in childcare.

Additional COVID-19 prevention measures in place in childcare include:

  • Limited capacity.
  • Cleaning between open intervals.
  • Screening during the reservations process and again during check-in for symptoms of illness and recent travel.
  • Handwashing upon arrival in childcare.
  • Parent sign-in and sign-out, with a contact phone number while using the facility.
  • No food or snacks allowed.
  • All toys, games and common surfaces will be disinfected after use.
  • Staff will not change diapers — parents will be called.
  • Following CDC and Springfield-Greene County Health Department childcare guidelines.

Childcare hours at all three locations are:

  • Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 4-5:45 p.m., and 6:15-8 p.m.
  • Saturday, 9-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, 1-1:45 p.m., 2:15-4 p.m.

To call to make reservations:

  • Chesterfield Family Center, 417-891-1616
  • Dan Kinney Family Center, 417-891-1500
  • Doling Family Center, 417-874-5900

