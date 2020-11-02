Christian County leaders dealing with CARES Act money applications

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Federal coronavirus relief money is still available for agencies that qualify for it. Among those are schools. KY3 looked into how the process of getting some of that money is going.

We spoke with a couple of school districts in Christian County about what, if any, challenges they’ve been facing in getting some of that CARES money.

In Christian County, a little more than $10 million was made available to small businesses, schools, non profits, and tax payer supported agencies.

Christian County Commissioner Ralph Phillips, one member of a five-member CARES Act Committee, said applying for CARES Act money is a “time consuming” process.

Nixa Schools have already applied and received a small part of that money. The Ozark school district is readying its applications. Both Zac Rantz with Nixa schools and Gerald Chambers with Ozark schools said the process and time it takes to apply and receive funds has been just another challenge they’ve had to deal with in an already challenging time.

What a lot of it was, was figuring out what the qualifications were, who could apply and determine that at the county level," said Zac Rantz, Chief Communications Officer with Nixa Schools. "And then getting that information out to the different school districts.”

“I think as we work together and communicate with one another, I think that really the key is, is everyone understand, be patient with one another," said Gerald Chambers, Executive Director of Student Services for Ozark Schools. "And make sure what we’re trying to focus on is the health and safety of other residents in Christian County.”

Coming up Thursday at 8:05 a.m. is the next Christian County Commission meeting. As part of that meeting, the CARES Act Committee will be going over the approval of some of those applications. You can join that remotely using your computer, tablet or smartphone, the instructions for that on the Christian County website. A link to that website is below.

