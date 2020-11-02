Advertisement

Community members explain park safety precautions after Grant Beach Park assault

Grant Beach Park
Grant Beach Park(KY3)
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a serious assault that happened Friday afternoon at Grant Beach Park.

Police say there were no witnesses to the assault and the man who was severely injured is unable to talk to police.

One park goer, Sara Wirth, told us she makes sure she’s never distracted if she’s walking around alone.

“As a woman, it’s something that you’re always aware of, whether in the park or out walking downtown or wherever," Wirth says. "You just try to avoid being in areas where you don’t know your surroundings or just don’t feel as safe.”

Another park visitor, Ben Bullock, says when he goes to the park he always checks his surroundings.

“Anybody that looks suspicious or that they may be on any kind of drugs or yelling or being rude to people, stuff like that," Bullock says. "Just try to avoid those people and stay to myself then and stay away from them, avoid that contact and not get into a situation.”

Bullock says he always brings his phone with him and makes sure he’s told someone where he is and when he’ll be back.

“I would tell her we’re going to the park, we’ll be back in an hour or two hours or something," Bullock says.

Park visitor, Brian Beine, says people should try to park their car in a well-lit area, avoid going to the park when it’s dark out and stay aware of what’s going on around them.

“If you see the same person over and over and they seem to be following you, kind of lurking, maybe just avoiding eye contact with you," Beine says.

In October, there were two other assaults at Grant Beach Park. In addition to those two other assaults, according to the community crime map over 500 police reports where made with in half a mile for Grant Beach Park. Those reports include break-ins, sexual offenses and theft to name a few.

Officers spent Saturday afternoon collecting evidence from the park. They believe it was likely two other men involved in the assault.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

International

Brazil protesters oppose vaccine mandate

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters have gathered in Brazil’s two biggest cities to demonstrate against any mandate for the taking of a coronavirus vaccine

Local

Springfield Public Schools to transition to four days of in-person learning starting Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Public Schools will begin transitioning to four days of in-person learning starting Monday.

Local

Authorities arrest Baxter County, Ark. man accused of breaking into RVs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Baxter County man accused of breaking into recreational vehicles Sunday morning is behind bars.

Local

Raising Cane’s offers Springfield a two-day sneak peek, officially opens to public Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Raising Cane’s, a fast-food restaurant known for its chicken fingers, drew dozens of cars Sunday evening as part of a two-day sneak peek.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Arkansas reports 867 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The health department reported a total of 10,420 active cases of the virus, that 100,666 people with confirmed and probable cases have recovered.

Sports

Elliott races into NASCAR championship; Harvick is eliminated

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kevin Harvick’s nearly perfect season came to a spinning and sudden halt Sunday when he was bounced from the playoffs in a stunning upset at Martinsville Speedway.

Local

Shooting leads to three-car crash near downtown Springfield; teen suffers serious injuries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Police say an 18-year-old man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after a gunshot wound to the neck.

Local

City of Springfield recycling sites accepting pumpkins, organic donations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
If you’re looking for a safe way to get rid of pumpkins after Halloween, there are a few options available in Springfield.

Local

UPDATE: Marshfield man dies in crash on I-44 near Lebanon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Marshfield man died from injuries after a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 44 near Lebanon, Missouri.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,300+ new cases; Arkansas adds 800+ cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.