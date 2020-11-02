Community members explain park safety precautions after Grant Beach Park assault

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a serious assault that happened Friday afternoon at Grant Beach Park.

Police say there were no witnesses to the assault and the man who was severely injured is unable to talk to police.

One park goer, Sara Wirth, told us she makes sure she’s never distracted if she’s walking around alone.

“As a woman, it’s something that you’re always aware of, whether in the park or out walking downtown or wherever," Wirth says. "You just try to avoid being in areas where you don’t know your surroundings or just don’t feel as safe.”

Another park visitor, Ben Bullock, says when he goes to the park he always checks his surroundings.

“Anybody that looks suspicious or that they may be on any kind of drugs or yelling or being rude to people, stuff like that," Bullock says. "Just try to avoid those people and stay to myself then and stay away from them, avoid that contact and not get into a situation.”

Bullock says he always brings his phone with him and makes sure he’s told someone where he is and when he’ll be back.

“I would tell her we’re going to the park, we’ll be back in an hour or two hours or something," Bullock says.

Park visitor, Brian Beine, says people should try to park their car in a well-lit area, avoid going to the park when it’s dark out and stay aware of what’s going on around them.

“If you see the same person over and over and they seem to be following you, kind of lurking, maybe just avoiding eye contact with you," Beine says.

In October, there were two other assaults at Grant Beach Park. In addition to those two other assaults, according to the community crime map over 500 police reports where made with in half a mile for Grant Beach Park. Those reports include break-ins, sexual offenses and theft to name a few.

Officers spent Saturday afternoon collecting evidence from the park. They believe it was likely two other men involved in the assault.

