ELECTION RESOURCES: What you need to know for voting on Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Election Day is Tuesday across the Ozarks. This is one of the most anticipated elections in recent history. Here’s a look at what you will need to know.

Sample Ballots:

Check your sample ballot before you head to the polls by clicking here. Several of the counties do not have any city or countywide issues on the ballot. Know your ballot before you vote.

MISSOURI

Polls open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The polls close at 7 p.m. If you are standing in line at 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. To check on your voter registration and polling places, click here.

What’s On the Ballot:

* Presidential Race

* Governor’s Race

* Lieutenant Governor

* Secretary of State

* State Treasurer

* Attorney General

* U.S. House Races

* Constitutional Amendment 1: Term Limits Question

* Constitutional Amendment 3: Campaign Limits, Lobbyists Gifts & Redistricting

* Select State House and State Senate Races

ARKANSAS

Polling places stay open in Arkansas from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. To check on your voter registration, click here. To find a polling place, click here. Bring these acceptable forms of ID. Again, if you are in line at 7:30 p.m., you will get to vote.

What’s On the Ballot:

* Presidential Race

* U.S. Senate Seat

* Issue 1: Statewide Use Tax

* Issue 2: Term Limits

* Issue 8: Optometry Question

Other Resources to Know:

* ELECTION LAWS: Missouri laws regarding Election Day ballot selfies and political attire: click here.

* MISSOURI VOTING HISTORY: A look back at Missouri’s voting history in past presidential elections: click here.

* Follow election results Tuesday by clicking here.

