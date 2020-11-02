Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: featuring a lost Border Collie mix

This male Border Collie mix was found in the 1500 of east Monroe in Springfield.
Nov. 2, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog’s breed is a known escape artist.

Based on his markings and personality, animal control believes he’s a Border Collie mix and they can be hard to contain.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “they are a high energy dog. They’re working class dogs that want to herd. He’s intact and that’s probably contributing to him wanting to get out and run around.”

They believe the male dog is about two to three years old and may be mixed with a Husky because he does have one distinctive blue eye.

He is high energy, and very friendly. Someone found him running loose in the 1500 block of east Monroe.

He doesn’t have a collar, tag or microchip but based on his good body weight and coat, it appears someone has been taking care of him.

If you recognize this dog or if you’ve lost a pet, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

They also have a picture gallery of all the dogs and cats at the shelter on their website. And you can submit a lost or found pet at anytime on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page. The links are below.

Leigh's lost and found facebook
Animal control

