Maximum food stamp benefits extended through November in Missouri

By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri food stamp recipients are now able to receive maximum benefits through the month of November.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food, and Nutrition Service (FNS) approved the state’s waiver request to continue Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (P-SNAP) benefits to maximize the benefit amount for the household’s size.

SNAP benefits will be automatically loaded on to a person’s EBT card. The maximum amount varies depending on the size of the household.

“SNAP helps me out tremendously so that way I can have something to eat every month," Traci Palmer said.

Thousands of people across Missouri and the country rely on food stamps to put food on the table.

“The extension of the P-SNAP benefit is good news for families in our state who are still struggling,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “Access to good nutrition every day is important for all Missourians, and I am especially grateful to know we can extend extra assistance to SNAP families during the Thanksgiving season.”

According to the Missouri Department of Social Services, more than 362,000 households or 752,731 Missourians received Food Stamp/SNAP benefits in the month of September.

“If we didn’t have those SNAP benefits, we’d probably be hitting up a lot of the soup kitchens," Palmer said.

Palmer said the extension will help her get food that is usually too expensive, such as meat.

“We can buy extra meats and stuff and store in case the winter time we can’t get out of our houses," she said. “So we have extra food instead of worrying about our food running out towards the end of the month. Our food is extended longer.”

This pandemic relief effort will also help some families celebrate the holidays a bit differently this year.

”It will help us have a decent Thanksgiving where we are going to have more on our table instead of very limited," Palmer said. “And we will have extra family members come over that we normally wouldn’t have because we ain’t go the extra benefits to get the food with.”

Palmer said she hopes benefits will continue to be extended as long as the pandemic continues.

Right now, maximum benefits are set to end in December. But they could be renewed again. If you need to apply for SNAP, you can visit the Missouri DSS website.

