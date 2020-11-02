Advertisement

Missouri voter turnout forecast as highest in decades

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri election officials are predicting a strong turnout in Tuesday’s general election.

Figures provides by the secretary of state’s office show that local election authorities are forecasting a statewide voter turnout of 75%. If that comes true, it would be the highest percentage turnout since 1992. About 828,000 people already had returned absentee or mail-in ballots as of Sunday. That’s nearly three times as many absentee ballots as were counted in the 2016 presidential election. The state relaxed early voting restrictions this year because of coronavirus concerns.

Missouri has about 4.3 million registered voters.

