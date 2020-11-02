Advertisement

Report: Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - Britain’s Prince William tested positive for the coronavirus in April, around the same time as his father Prince Charles, BBC reported.

The report cited unidentified palace sources and The Sun newspaper, which said William kept his telephone and video engagements without revealing his diagnosis because he didn’t want to worry anyone.

Kensington Palace declined to comment Sunday but did not deny the report.

The newspaper said William was treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall.

Prince Charles had mild COVID-19 symptoms in March. In his first public engagement after recovering, Charles revealed he lost his sense of taste and smell while he was sick.

William made a public appearance in mid-October with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who was making her first public engagement outside of a royal residence since early March. They met with scientists at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down in southern England.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maximum food stamp benefits extended through November in Missouri

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Missouri food stamp recipients are now able to receive maximum benefits through the month of November.

Local

Shooting leads to three-car crash near downtown Springfield; teen suffers serious injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
Police say an 18-year-old man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after a gunshot wound to the neck.

News

Missouri's maximum food stamp benefits extended through November

Updated: 1 hours ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

News

Shooting leads to three-car crash near downtown Springfield

Updated: 1 hours ago
Abbey Taylor reports.

Latest News

Local

Childcare services resume Monday at Springfield-Greene County Park Board Family Centers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Childcare services reopen Monday, Nov. 2, at Springfield-Greene County Park Board Family Centers, nearly seven months after closing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Tropical Storm Eta ties record; expected to become hurricane

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name but didn’t.

National

Sword-wielding man arrested after Halloween deaths in Quebec

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a Japanese sword was arrested Sunday on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others on Halloween near the historic Château Frontenac hotel in Quebec City.

National

Worried about Thanksgiving? Experts are too

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
As states all over the country deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry Thanksgiving could make things worse.

International

Brazil protesters oppose vaccine mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters have gathered in Brazil’s two biggest cities to demonstrate against any mandate for the taking of a coronavirus vaccine

Local

Springfield Public Schools to transition to four days of in-person learning starting Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Public Schools will begin transitioning to four days of in-person learning starting Monday.