Shooting under investigation in southwest Springfield

Shooting outside of an apartment complex in the 1700 block of West Erie.
Shooting outside of an apartment complex in the 1700 block of West Erie.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex Monday morning.

Police responded to Hunter’s Glen Apartments in the 1700 block of West Erie just before 4:30 a.m. after people reported hearing shots fired.

They found a man in his 20′s with two to three gun shot wounds. Police say his injuries are life threatening.

Police are looking for the shooter. They believe that person knows the victim. We’re working to find out if police have a description of the shooter.

