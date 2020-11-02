Springfield hotels try new marketing campaigns to bring back business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After reservations tanked when the pandemic hit, hotels in Springfield say things are really looking up.

“Our market is doing really well. Springfield is much more robust than other places. The national average for occupancy just crossed 50% and Springfield is doing slightly better than that," said Hotel Vandivort General Manager, Zackary Oxley.

Hotel Vandivort general manager Zackary Oxley said they’re about two-thirds back to normal.

“We’ve been running about 60% occupancy," said Hilton Garden Inn assistant general manager, Deborah Zid.

Oxley says they’re getting creative when it comes to bringing in guests.

“We use add ons. So if you go to our website and book a room you can select to add additional things to your reservation. Like a dozen chocolate covered strawberries and a bottle of champagne for your room" said Oxley.

Hilton Garden Inn Assistant General Manager Deborah Zid said they’re allowing guests to rent a room for a day.

“It’s quiet, no barking dogs, no kids in the background. A lot of people have come over and taken advantage of that," said Zid.

Oxley said while the Vandivort isn’t doing single day rentals it has seen an increase of guests using their amenities to work.

“We have more and more corporate business. A lot of companies are having hybrid meetings. They can use our space, be socially distant and get on a zoom call," said Oxley.

An international 3rd party booking company called Day Use said since the pandemic it’s been booking rooms about every three seconds.

“An explosion of the hotel office trend. People looking to balance their work from home organization and willing to go for a day or even more in a room just to work," said Melanie with Day Use.

Both hotels will continue doing what they can to help their business and the community.

“It’s going to take 12 to 18 months before we really start to feel like we’ve pulled out of this. We’re going to remain agile and offer the services we have and we’ll be successful." said Oxley.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.