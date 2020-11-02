Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools to transition to four days of in-person learning starting Monday

Springfield Public Schools
Springfield Public Schools(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools will begin transitioning to four days of in-person learning starting Monday.

The district worked in collaboration with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department on the plan.

Key Points:

  • K-2 students will attend school four days, beginning Nov. 2.
  • Students in grades 3-8 will attend school four days, beginning Nov. 9.
  • Wednesdays will remain a district-wide virtual learning day from home, allowing thorough cleaning in the district
  • There are no changes for students in grades 9-12 or those enrolled in the Virtual learning option.
  • Students must remain in their current learning option until the end of the first semester.

Springfield Public Schools is planning to return to a five-day schedule in January for the second semester.

CLICK HERE for more details on the Springfield Public Schools plan

