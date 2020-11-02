Springfield Public Schools to transition to four days of in-person learning starting Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools will begin transitioning to four days of in-person learning starting Monday.

The district worked in collaboration with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department on the plan.

Key Points :

K-2 students will attend school four days, beginning Nov. 2.

Students in grades 3-8 will attend school four days, beginning Nov. 9.

Wednesdays will remain a district-wide virtual learning day from home, allowing thorough cleaning in the district

There are no changes for students in grades 9-12 or those enrolled in the Virtual learning option.

Students must remain in their current learning option until the end of the first semester.

Springfield Public Schools is planning to return to a five-day schedule in January for the second semester.

