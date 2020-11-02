Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Molasses Sugar Cookies (11/2/2020)

Family recipe from Maria Neider
Family recipe from Maria Neider
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Ingredients:

3/4 cup salted butter

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup molasses

1 egg, beaten

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon cloves

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Instructions:

Melt butter over low heat in three or 4 quart sauce pan. Remove from heat, let cool. In pan, add sugar, molasses and egg. Beat well.

Mix together flour, soda, cloves, ginger, and cinnamon. Add to first mixture in the pan. Mix well and chill.

Form the cookie dough in 1 inch balls, roll in granulated sugar and place on greased cookie sheet (I used coconut oil to grease the cookie sheet). TIP: Use a small scoop for the dough to get cookies of the same size.

Bake in oven at 375°. 8 to 10 minutes. This is a very easy recipe as all ingredients can be mixed in the sauce pan!>

