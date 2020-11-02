Advertisement

Texas County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for breaking into Dollar General

Brett Scholz/Texas County Sheriff's Office
Brett Scholz/Texas County Sheriff's Office(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBY, Mo. (KY3) - The Texas County deputies arrested a man wanted for breaking into a Dollar General store Sunday morning.

Brett M. Scholz, 19, of Brumley, Mo., faces burglary, stealing, resisting arrest and property damage charges. A judge set bond at $200,000.

Deputies responded to an alarm at the Dollar General in Roby on Sunday morning. The deputy noticed a Scholz standing outside the building. Investigators say he took on foot when he saw the officers. After a short pursuit, the deputy was able to subdue Scholz with a Taser. Investigators say he was in possession of stolen property.

“Deputy Andrew Edwards deserves recognition for his response to this call,” said Sheriff Scott Lindsey’s. “Deputy Edwards has been a patrol deputy since July of this year and his performance on this call was excellent, responding to a crime in progress and utilizing solid tactics to arrest a suspect and recover stolen property. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely on an accomplice in the burglary.”

Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol assisted in the arrest.

