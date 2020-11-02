Advertisement

The Electoral College: How it works and the debate over its future

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Electoral College is written in the Constitution in Article II, Section I.

Hans Von Spakovsky from The Heritage Foundation believes the Founding Fathers got it right.

“They were afraid that if you had a president elected based simply on the national popular vote, the candidates would simply go to the big cities, the big urban areas, and they would ignore the smaller states, the more rural areas of the country," Von Spakovsky explained.

In 48 states and Washington, D.C., the winner of the popular vote in that state gets all the electoral votes for the state.

Maine and Nebraska allocate two electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote in that state and one electoral vote to the popular vote winner in each congressional district. There are two congressional districts in Maine and three in Nebraska.

A candidate needs at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the election.

Five times in U.S. history, the winner of the presidential election did not win the popular vote – including George W. Bush in 2000 and Donald Trump in 2016. That’s twice in the past five elections, and there is a growing call to abolish the Electoral College.

“The Electoral College basically empowers those small and mid-size states over the larger states where the economic activity is taking place," said Darrell West, from The Brookings Institution. "That is not a sustainable system in the long run.”

West supports a direct popular election – meaning people would vote directly for a candidate, not an elector. He said a constitutional amendment would most likely be required to abolish the Electoral College.

An alternative would be to keep the Electoral College, but have the states award their electors to the winner of the nationwide popular vote, not the state’s popular vote.

So far, 15 states and Washington, D.C. have signed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact supporting this plan– totaling 196 electoral votes. The compact needs 74 more electoral votes to take effect.

Senior Reporter/Executive Producer Ted Fioraliso, Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim, and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Do political debates really influence voter opinion? MSU professor explains

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT
|
By Michael Van Schoik
One Missouri State University professor said research generally indicates that debates usually do not have a significant impact on voters' decision-making process.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

News

ELECTION 2020: What is Amendment 1?

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Havranek
If passed, Amendment One would put a two-term limit on all statewide elected offices.

News

Tuesday marks National Voting Registration Day and start to absentee voting

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
|
By Joe Hickman
Tuesday, Sept. 22 was National Voting Registration Day and it also marked the first day of absentee voting for the November 3 election which is now just six weeks away!!

Latest News

News

Only two bills pass both Missouri House, Senate during special session on violent crime

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:07 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Havranek and Associated Press
Three major components to Governor Mike Parson's special session on violent crime died in the House of Representatives without a vote Wednesday.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

News

Missouri Democrats want mail-in ballot law changed, cite concerns with United States Postal Service

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
|
By Andrew Havranek
Missouri House Democrats joined their party's Secretary of State Nominee to call on Governor Mike Parson to allow mail-in ballots to be counted as long as they're postmarked by Election Day. Under current law, ballots must be into county clerks' offices by the time polls close on November 3.