Voters reminded to not wear campaign apparel to polls Tuesday in Missouri

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - County Clerk’s offices in Missouri were busy Monday, as the deadline to vote absentee ahead of Election Day passed at 5 p.m.

“This has been a lot more than we usually have," said Becky Farris, the Chief Deputy County Clerk in Camden County.

A sign reading “no electioneering beyond this point” hangs just feet from that office.

“Electioneering is trying to promote a candidate or an issue or something at the polling place," Farris said.

Voters may see supporters of President Donald Trump or Joe Biden, or some of the local candidates waving flags or holding signs outside of your polling place Tuesday. State law allows it as long as they’re 25 feet away from the entrance.

That means wearing your Trump hat or Biden t-shirt to go inside to vote Tuesday isn’t allowed.

“I can understand somebody’s enthusiasm and wanting to wear that when they go to vote, a lot of people just don’t understand that’s considered electioneering and you can’t do it," Farris added.

If you do wake up Tuesday and put on clothes supporting your candidate of choice, you may be asked to change, cover your shirt with a jacket, or even turn it inside out before you’re allowed to vote.

If someone refuses, an election judge could call the police and have a voter removed from the precinct.

“They get into legal issues if they create a scene," Farris said. "I’ve instructed the judges not to make a big scene out of it. If they just refuse, then just try to get them voted and get them out before it does create a scene, but we do have the authority to call the police and have them removed if that becomes necessary.”

Polls open Tuesday at 6 a.m. in Missouri, and close at 7 p.m. If a voter is in line by 7 p.m., they are allowed to vote.

