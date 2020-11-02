Advertisement

Woman killed in crash of 3 vehicles near Rolla, Mo.

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROLLA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis County woman was killed and four others were injured in a south-central Missouri crash involving three vehicles.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the crash happened Saturday afternoon near Rolla in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Melissa Schmuelling was a passenger in a pickup truck that crossed the center line and sideswiped a car, then hit another car head-on. The driver of the pickup, 55-year-old Thomas Schmuelling, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the two other drivers also were hospitalized with serious injuries, while a passenger in the sideswiped car was treated for minor injuries.

Abbey Taylor reports.