Christian County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who vanished Monday afternoon.

Florine A. Dietz, 84, was last seen around 2:30 pm south of Rogserville, Mo.

Dietz is five feet, three inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

She may be driving a maroon colored 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty truck with a Missouri license plate 4GG19.

If you have information, contact the Christian County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 581-2332.

