Advertisement

Christian County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Sheriff's office Facebook page
Sheriff's office Facebook page(None)
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who vanished Monday afternoon.

Florine A. Dietz, 84, was last seen around 2:30 pm south of Rogserville, Mo.

Dietz is five feet, three inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

She may be driving a maroon colored 2000 Ford F-250 Super Duty truck with a Missouri license plate 4GG19.

If you have information, contact the Christian County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 581-2332.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of West Plains, Mo. one step closer to passing masking ordinance

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Kara Strickland
City council passed the first reading of a possible masking ordinance 4-1 Monday.

News

Medical marijuana now on sale legally in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Old Route 66 Dispensary opens in north Springfield.

News

Stone Co., Mo. Commissioners react to noose controversy at polling site

Updated: 2 hours ago
Stone County commissioners said they had no idea that an historic display featuring a hangman's noose in the area where their election booths are set up would cause a major controversy but they've covered up the display to address the concerns.

News

Deputies to be stationed at Greene County polling locations on Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said he predicts a 75 to 80% voter turnout, including mail-in and absentee ballots.With such a high turnout, Schoeller said safety is critical.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Week of 70′s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Above-average temps by Tuesday

News

Police responding to neighborhood in southeast Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
Nikki Ogle reports.

Local

Police say DEA special agent killed man in shooting in south Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
Neighbors tell KY3 they heard three-to-five gunshots.

News

Stone County, Mo. commissioners respond to criticism over noose exhibit at election site

Updated: 3 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Local

Christian County leaders dealing with CARES Act money applications

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Federal coronavirus relief money is still available for agencies that qualify for it. Among those are schools. KY3 looked into how the process of getting some of that money is going.

News

On Your Side: Last minute voter questions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
On Your Side is answering your last minute voter questions.