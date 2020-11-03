Advertisement

City of West Plains, Mo. one step closer to passing masking ordinance

City council passed the first reading of a masking ordinance 4-1.
West Plains, Mo.
West Plains, Mo.(KY3)
By Kara Strickland
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) -The city of West Plains will decide on Wednesday whether or not to make face masks mandatory in public places. The city council had its first reading of the ordinance Monday afternoon.

After about 30 minutes of back and forth discussion and hearing from members of the community, city council passed the first reading 4-1.

″This mask is not about me, it is about ensuring that if I am a carrier right now, I am protecting those closest to me," said council member Josh Cotter.

The health department says cases in Howell County have spiked since August, when the city voted down a similar ordinance.

“I was motivated to [write the ordinance] because we had lost our first citizen and we had just crossed 100 cases,” Cotter said of writing the ordinance proposed in August. "Today, we have lost 40 of our citizens. One out of every 1,000 people in Howell county has now died of this and we are rapidly approaching 2,000 cases.“

West Plains Mayor Jack Pahlmann allowed two people to speak for and against the city’s proposed masking ordinance Monday. Only citizens against it chose to speak up.

”When you have a mask on you’re breathing the bacteria from the face mask and if its not changed quickly and regularly this mask becomes a petri dish on your face," said citizen Wayne Hunter.

Hunter was one of the two people who chose to speak at Monday’s council meeting.

”Because you are choosing to go down the road of despotism and tyranny, we the citizens of West Plains will be proposing a change to the charter, we will strip you of your power, that has been you served by the way, to enact ordinances that restrict the personal liberty of any citizen in good standing," said Clifton Earls.

Earls also spoke to council about the ordinance, urging them to vote ‘no’.

Pahlmann said one of the reasons he voted against the ordinance in the past because of how it would impact local business owners.

“He or she had to tell people that come in to put on a mask, [and] he, the owner, would get fined, plus the person would get fined," Pahlmann said of the August draft of the ordinance. “That’s not fair.”

Council passed the first reading 4-1. This ordinance would be in effect for 90 days and require face coverings when you can’t social distance, both inside and outside.

Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Topliff voted against the ordinance, stating his medical reasons for not wearing a mask.

”I’m getting a lot of 'vote no, vote no’, I’m also getting a lot of hate speech, getting called names because I won’t wear a mask or because I’m voting no against this ordinance," Topliff said. “I’ve even seen a post where someone is wishing people who don’t wear a mask get [COVID-19] and die. Is that the kind of hate we’re trying to spread here?”

Ozarks Medical Center sent KY3 the following statement regarding how the hospital feels about masking:

"Ozarks Medical Center (OMC) strongly encourages our local communities to practice proper masking to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. While there is no current mandate in place for the city of West Plains or Howell County, OMC will continue requiring masks to be worn in all of its facilities and clinics and educating community members about correct face mask usage. OMC is proud to be a part of the Mask Up Ozarks Coalition, a group formed in August 2020 in an effort to educate and encourage the community about facemasks. Members of the coalition include Burton Creek Rural Clinic, City of West Plains, Howell County Health Department, Missouri State University-West Plains, Southern Missouri Community Health Center (SMCHC), and West Plains Schools. OMC and coalition members are working actively to promote the #MaskUpOzarks campaign, is a community service initiative that encourages healthy behaviors during the COVID-19 pandemic, across social media and other platforms. For more information, visit https://maskupozarks.com/ or https://www.ozarksmedicalcenter.com/.”

The second reading of the ordinance will happen on Wednesday. If passed, the ordinance will be effective immediately.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Medical marijuana now on sale legally in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Frances Watson
Old Route 66 Dispensary opens in north Springfield.

News

Stone Co., Mo. Commissioners react to noose controversy at polling site

Updated: 2 hours ago
Stone County commissioners said they had no idea that an historic display featuring a hangman's noose in the area where their election booths are set up would cause a major controversy but they've covered up the display to address the concerns.

News

Deputies to be stationed at Greene County polling locations on Election Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said he predicts a 75 to 80% voter turnout, including mail-in and absentee ballots.With such a high turnout, Schoeller said safety is critical.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Week of 70′s

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Above-average temps by Tuesday

Latest News

News

Police responding to neighborhood in southeast Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
Nikki Ogle reports.

Local

Police say DEA special agent killed man in shooting in south Springfield

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
Neighbors tell KY3 they heard three-to-five gunshots.

News

Stone County, Mo. commissioners respond to criticism over noose exhibit at election site

Updated: 3 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

On Your Side: Last minute voter questions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
On Your Side is answering your last minute voter questions.

News

What you need to know about rules, campaigning near polling places in the Ozarks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

News

KY3 announces the upcoming departure of Sara and Ethan Forhetz

Updated: 4 hours ago
KY3 News is announcing the January departure of long-time broadcast journalists and viewer-favorites Sara and Ethan Forhetz.