DEA releases new details in deadly shooting involving officer in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The incident happened at a home in the 1800 block of South Maryland Avenue Monday around 3:30 p.m. Caleb Slay died in the shooting.

Just prior to the shooting, investigators say DEA agents were conducting surveillance when they observed what they believed to be a violation of federal law. The agents approached an individual who they believed was involved. During the conversation between the agents, investigators say Slay approached the agents. Soon thereafter they say a physical altercation between the agents and Slay occurred. During the confrontation, Slay was shot and killed.

Investigators say a firearm was recovered at the scene. Emergency personnel transported the agents to the hospital as a precaution.

Springfield Police Department is investigating the deadly shooting.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.