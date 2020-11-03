Deputies to be stationed at Greene County polling locations on Election Day

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Election Center had plenty of traffic on election eve, with several absentee voters casting their ballots.

On Tuesday, hundreds more are expected to make their way out to polling locations across the area, which is why the county is planning to have security.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said he predicts a 75 to 80% voter turnout, including mail-in and absentee ballots.

With such a high turnout, Schoeller said safety is critical.

“Emotions can run high on election day," he said. “Sometimes because of that things can escalate. Certainly when they’re in those particular polling locations they can help settle a matter because they’re trained in de-escalation.”

Deputies will not be in uniform, just like the 2016 election.

”We want voters to know it’s going to be safe but we also want voters to feel comfortable when they come so we understand that having uniformed officers can be a deterrent," Schoeller said. “So at the same time we want voters when they come to know that we have coordinated with local law enforcement serving voters just like any other election judge.”

Some deputies may also serve as election judges.

“It’s not uncommon that we have election judges that are also law enforcement officers during their day job,” Schoeller said. “So they will be serving as regular election judges alongside the other election judges.”

He said he hopes having deputies in plain clothes will still help provide safety and comfort.

“It is a coordinated effort so that as voters come out, that they have a safe, calm voting environment," Schoeller said. “That’s what’s important for them because we want them to vote without distraction.”

Schoeller said security is only a precautionary safety effort.

“When we root for a sports time we get excited but when we are inside a polling location, that’s one area people need to be able to vote without distraction,” he said. “I don’t anticipate any problems tomorrow. I don’t see anything that will be an issue, but if we do we have a plan in place to be able to respond to that and deal with it effectively.”

Schoeller said voters also need to remember what they can and cannot wear.

”You cannot wear a candidates attire that’s on the ballot," he said. “Or if you are for or against an issue, you cannot wear anything within that 25-foot area outside or inside the polling location.”

Lines may be longer on Tuesday with social distancing in place, but County Clerk Shane Schoeller asks people to stay patient.

The Christian County Clerk told KY3 that law enforcement will patrol polling locations in that county.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.