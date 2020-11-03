Glitch in poll pads is causing delays in voting in Christian County
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -
Christian County Clerk Kay Brown tells KY3 News that a glitch in the poll pads is causing delays in voting at all of the precincts.
Brown says voters are still allowed to cast a ballot, they just have to sign their name in a notebook instead of on the poll pad.
She says workers are trying to fix the problem right now.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.