Glitch in poll pads is causing delays in voting in Christian County

OZARK, Mo.

Christian County Clerk Kay Brown tells KY3 News that a glitch in the poll pads is causing delays in voting at all of the precincts.

Brown says voters are still allowed to cast a ballot, they just have to sign their name in a notebook instead of on the poll pad.

She says workers are trying to fix the problem right now.

