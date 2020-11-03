Advertisement

Glitch in poll pads is causing delays in voting in Christian County

Secretary of State Michael Adams and Attorney General Daniel Cameron announce two election scams aimed at Kentuckians.
Secretary of State Michael Adams and Attorney General Daniel Cameron announce two election scams aimed at Kentuckians.(AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -

Christian County Clerk Kay Brown tells KY3 News that a glitch in the poll pads is causing delays in voting at all of the precincts.

Brown says voters are still allowed to cast a ballot, they just have to sign their name in a notebook instead of on the poll pad.

She says workers are trying to fix the problem right now.

