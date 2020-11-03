Advertisement

KY3 Buddy Check 3: Woman shares her proof of breast examination importance

Buddy Check 3
Buddy Check 3(KY3)
By Lisa Rose
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is our monthly Buddy Check 3 Day, your chance to choose to troubleshoot breast cancer.  This is our community-wide reminder to do your self-breast examine and make sure a buddy does it too.  

A Springfield woman recently got the message, and she says it saved her life.  They say repetition is the key to learning. 

Lynda Johnson may be proof of that.  She said she was on her computer and heard the Buddy Check 3 commercial in the background and thought she hadn’t checked herself in a really long time.  She says she had probably heard that Buddy Check 3 commercial dozens of times over the last year.  But she finally listened to it a couple of months ago, and she found a lump in her breast.   It was a wake-up call.  At a young 70-years-old, Lynda has a lot to live for.  She says her two daughters, two sons, and grandkids are everything to her.  And so, like every other challenge she’s faced in life, Lynda tackled this one head-on.    

“Right off the bat, they’ve got me in there for a biopsy, called me said it’s malignant,” Lynda described her experience. 

And then her treatment plan kicked into gear: a mastectomy first, that happened in September.  Now, she’s halfway through her chemo regimen, and then comes radiation.  It’s a marathon for anyone, but for someone so engaged in everything from her photography to her painting, and especially her family, this is just another race to win. 

She said, “I have a good chance at beating this thing, I plan on it.”  And now she wants to tell everyone.  She says, “just check, it takes 30 seconds it can save your life and tell a friend save their life.”   

Lynda said she just happened to be in the right frame of mind when she heard that commercial...to double check.  Now it’s your turn to really listen and do that self-exam and like Lynda said call a friend or family member, it could make a life-saving difference.  

To sign up for the buddy check program go to ky3.com, we’ll send you a free information packet.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Galloway Election Night Party 4:00 P.M. Coverage

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Buddy Check 3: Springfield woman gets life-saving message

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lisa Rose reports.

News

Curbside services offered for Greene County voters dealing with COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

Voter with speaker airs presidential agenda to long line of voters in Ozark, Mo.

Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds reports.

Latest News

News

Long lines for Election Day in Springfield

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Greene County election officials spent Tuesday counting early ballots

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Voters line up early, often at Springfield area polling places

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and Dry

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
70s likely for several days

Local

Woman crossing street to vote in Affton, Mo. hit and killed by car

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An 87-year-old woman crossing a street Tuesday morning to vote was hit and killed by a car, St. Louis County police said.

Local

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces five new COVID-19 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports five new COVID-19 deaths among Greene County residents.