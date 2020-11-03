Man uses speaker at Ozark, Mo. polling place to promote voting agenda

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Christian County election officials investigated complaints about an intercom system used at a polling place in Ozark.

The incident happened over the noon hour at James River Church. James River Church officials tell KY3′s Ashley Reynolds the man used his own audio system on his bicycle to share opinions about the election. Many in line thought it was coming from the church’s intercom system. It was not.

The man is not affiliated with the church. The church asked him to leave and he did.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.