Missouri records more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases again

Hospitalization counts of coronavirus on the rise.
Hospitalization counts of coronavirus on the rise.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri continues its relentless climb, with the state confirming more than 2,000 new cases on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Missouri had confirmed 190,424 cases, according to state health department data released on Tuesday. That was an increase of 2,238 cases since Monday.

Missouri also has had 3,064 COVID-19 related deaths, up 33 from Monday.

Hospitalizations, which set records on the previous two days, dropped slightly on Tuesday. The state data shows 1,631 people hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases, down from 1,666 on Monday.

The increasing hospitalizations have been a growing concern, particularly in rural hospitals where administrators have told Gov. Mike Parson they are having trouble finding larger hospitals that will accept transfers.

