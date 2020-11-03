Advertisement

Missouri woman crossing street to vote hit and killed by car

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFFTON, Mo. (AP) — An 85-year-old woman crossing a street Tuesday morning to vote was hit and killed by a car, St. Louis County police said.

The woman was walking to a polling place inside the Affton Community Center about 6 a.m. Tuesday when she was struck, said police Sgt. Benjamin Granda.

Her name has not been released.

Officers tried to save the woman but she was pronounced dead at a hospital, Granda said.

The 26-year-old driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

