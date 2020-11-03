Advertisement

Monett, Mo. community mourns the loss of Superintendent Russ Moreland

Russ Moreland/Monett School District
Russ Moreland/Monett School District(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett, Mo. School District announced Tuesday the death of its Superintendent Russ Moreland.

Moreland became superintendent of Monett Schools in the 2018-2019 school year. He formerly led the Pierce City School District. Prior to that he was a teacher and a coach for the Marionville and Monett School Districts.

The school released this statement to KY3 News:

“It is with great sadness, we share with you today that Mr. Russ Moreland, Superintendent of the Monett R-1 School District, has passed away. All of us are unbelievably heartbroken and devastated by the loss of our colleague and friend. We will have extra counselors available at the schools for staff and students. More information will be released soon. Thank you for your patience and understanding during these difficult times."

It is with great sadness, we share with you today that Mr. Russ Moreland, Superintendent of the Monett R-1 School...

Posted by Monett R-1 Schools on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

KY3 recently did this story with Superintendent Moreland and virtual learning: CLICK HERE

