Advertisement

People place ‘I voted’ stickers on Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite after casting ballots

By WHAM Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) - Voters visited women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite to pay tribute to her after casting their ballots.

The renowned suffragist is buried in Rochester, New York, and people come out to honor her during each presidential election.

People placed dozens of “I voted” stickers on the headstone at Anthony’s final resting place.

This year is particularly special, as 2020 marks 200 years since Susan B. Anthony was born.

The 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was passed 100 years ago.

Copyright 2020 WHAM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

KY3 Buddy Check 3: Woman shares her proof of breast examination importance

Updated: moments ago
|
By Lisa Rose
A Springfield woman recently got the message, and she says it saved her life. They say repetition is the key to learning.

News

Galloway Election Night Party 4:00 P.M. Coverage

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Buddy Check 3: Springfield woman gets life-saving message

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Lisa Rose reports.

News

Curbside services offered for Greene County voters dealing with COVID-19

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Robert Hahn reports.

National

GOP maneuvers to challenge battleground absentee ballots

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

Latest News

News

Voter with speaker airs presidential agenda to long line of voters in Ozark, Mo.

Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Long lines for Election Day in Springfield

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

Greene County election officials spent Tuesday counting early ballots

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

Voters line up early, often at Springfield area polling places

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and Dry

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
70s likely for several days

National Politics

FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to ‘stay home’

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The automated calls were placed to residents in nearly 90 percent of U.S. area codes.