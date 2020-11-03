Advertisement

Police arrest 3 in theft investigation of election signs in Nixa, Mo.

Early Tuesday morning, the Nixa Police Department responded to the area of Glacier Court and Parkmore Heights for a report of individuals in a white SUV stealing political signs from front yards.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested three in an investigation of political sign thefts in Nixa, Mo.

Early Tuesday morning, the Nixa Police Department responded to the area of Glacier Court and Parkmore Heights for a report of individuals in a white SUV stealing political signs from front yards. An officer on an unrelated traffic stop observed a driver matching a description. During the investigation, police recovered 36 political signs. Police submitted a report to the city’s prosecutor for charges.

If you believe you were the victim of a political sign theft Tuesday morning, please contact the Nixa Police Department at (417) 582-1030. Theft victims may recover their signs at the Nixa Police Department. Police returned seven of the signs.

