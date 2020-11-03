Advertisement

Pro-Trump messages painted on headstones at Jewish cemetery

A Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids, Michigan was vandalized with pro-Trump graffiti.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Police are investigating vandalism that left several headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids spray-painted with “TRUMP” and “MAGA” before President Donald Trump held his final campaign rally in the western Michigan city.

Grand Rapids police spokesman Sgt. John Wittkowski says officers found six headstones spray-painted with “relatively new” red paint on Monday.

“TRUMP” was spray-painted on the back of four headstones, and “MAGA” was spray-painted on two others.

The vandalized graves were discovered at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery hours before Trump visited Grand Rapids late Monday in his final campaign rally before Election Day.

